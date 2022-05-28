Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Enfusion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $1,474,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $48,717,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENFN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE ENFN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 275,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,442. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

