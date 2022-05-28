Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 1.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $23,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. 1,820,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,113. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,563,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,208,098 shares of company stock valued at $132,814,202 in the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

