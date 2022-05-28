Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of APi Group worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in APi Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 65,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in APi Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,652,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,123,000 after purchasing an additional 247,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in APi Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,865,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,073,000 after purchasing an additional 214,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in APi Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 62,085 shares during the period.

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of APG stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $18.09. 1,997,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

