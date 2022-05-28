Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 400,000 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Global-e Online worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,584,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,118,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 1,447,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,370. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.57.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

