Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 426,864 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,864 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,238,000 after buying an additional 1,873,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,964,000 after buying an additional 953,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,941,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,479,000 after buying an additional 1,352,366 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,414,000 after buying an additional 4,395,806 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,758,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after buying an additional 319,108 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX remained flat at $$17.63 during trading on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.61 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,946.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

