Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 99,733 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 99,733 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in UiPath by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,417 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UiPath by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,078 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after purchasing an additional 305,655 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,015 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 73,631 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 8,884,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,910. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.98.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

