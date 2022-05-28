Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $64.81 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 625,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,806,000. Rivian Automotive comprises approximately 3.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Rivian Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $6,280,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $14,580,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $301,888,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $11,542,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded up 1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,473,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,552,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of 67.16. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 73.12.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.