Gifto Market Capitalization Achieves $14.01 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and $1.49 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

