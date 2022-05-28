Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87. The stock has a market cap of $778.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,998.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

