Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Lowered to 12,800.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 600 ($7.55) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($7.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,563.83.

GLNCY stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

