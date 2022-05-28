Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 567 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 567 ($7.13).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON GLEN traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 526.20 ($6.62). 22,581,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,018,762. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 289.65 ($3.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 540.20 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 498.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 435.64. The firm has a market cap of £69.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

