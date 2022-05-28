Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,796 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.58% of Global Consumer Acquisition worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,511,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,598,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,272,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,522,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Consumer Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GACQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 1,248,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.