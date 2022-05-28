Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.00. 335,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,914. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.02.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Globant’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.