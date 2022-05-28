Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0027

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $441,455.06 and $288,552.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 147.4% against the dollar and now trades at $919.93 or 0.03173045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00509665 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00033213 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.