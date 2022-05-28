Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Position Lowered by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,035.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. 731,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,753. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

