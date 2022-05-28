Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 170,707 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $428,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth $111,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $32.53 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

