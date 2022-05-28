Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 379,175 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.45% of Northern Trust worth $360,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

