Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $402,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,892,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 85.8% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $251.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.99.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.