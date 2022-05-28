Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,712,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,046,811 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $367,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.