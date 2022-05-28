Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $125.17 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,640,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $125,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 12,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 620,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,440,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,861,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,289. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

