Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of WEC Energy Group worth $132,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

WEC stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,923. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

