Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,062 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $348,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 522.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 22.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $104.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

