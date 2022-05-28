Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 352,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Diamondback Energy worth $126,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.66. 3,005,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $153.07.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

