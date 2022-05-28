Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 108,149 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,149 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Fortinet worth $415,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $297.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.67 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

