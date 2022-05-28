Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,480,790 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,083,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.63% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $460,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $191,638,000. Aflac Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,367 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,635 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.