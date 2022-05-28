Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 463,321 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 463,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Boston Properties worth $128,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $339,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

NYSE BXP traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 758,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,842. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

