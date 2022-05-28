Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 49,746 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $389,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.31 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

