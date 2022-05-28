Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 511.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $7,067,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

