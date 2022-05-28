Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 47,460 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 441.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,520,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 730,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $13,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,090,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 714,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 415,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $52.21.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on HP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

