Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $271.85 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.06 and its 200-day moving average is $312.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

