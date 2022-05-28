Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Welltower by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,194,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,454,000 after acquiring an additional 327,912 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 128,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.35 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

