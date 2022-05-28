Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 575.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,130 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

