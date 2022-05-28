Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 208.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

