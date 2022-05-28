Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 500,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,167,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 113.2% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $328.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.90 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

