Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 37,276 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,276 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $68.71 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

