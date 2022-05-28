Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 6,737 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 971,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,538,000 after acquiring an additional 366,304 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 411,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 155,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

