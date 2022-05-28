GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on GrandSouth Bancorporation in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of GRRB stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

