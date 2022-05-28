Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC:GPHOF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Graphite One has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32.
Graphite One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graphite One (GPHOF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.