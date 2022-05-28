Graviocoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $281.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $281.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00219616 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006371 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.