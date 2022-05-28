Gravity Finance Market Capitalization Hits $460,828.18 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $460,828.18 and $221.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 117.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.61 or 0.08210549 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00507472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

