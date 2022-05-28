Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ETCG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

