Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Director Matthew A. Drapkin Acquires 7,336 Shares

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $91,039.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,711.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GECC opened at $12.48 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GECC. TheStreet lowered Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

