Greytown Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

