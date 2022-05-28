Greytown Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $53.91 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.