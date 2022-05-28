Greytown Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,558 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 318,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 1,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,843,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,361 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

TEF opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

