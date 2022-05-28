Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 847 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Shares of PSX opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $102.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

