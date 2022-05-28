GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 701.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,984 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.66% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

