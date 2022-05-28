GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 4,732 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

