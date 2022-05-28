GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 181,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

