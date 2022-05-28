GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $726,000 Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $15,610,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 88,461 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,294. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

